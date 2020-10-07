STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Team is going in right direction: Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw

Having started the innings with three fours in the very first over of the match, Shaw gave Delhi Capitals yet another blazing start at this year's IPL.

Published: 07th October 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 09:45 PM

Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals' opener Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday said the team is headed in the right direction in its quest for maiden Indian Premier League silverware. Shaw, who smashed 42 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, spoke after his team's fourth win of the season.

"I think I would have carried on after the powerplay, but unfortunately I lofted it. However, it's just a game and I think this has become history now, so I'll leave this over here itself and concentrate on the next game," said Shaw after the match.

Having started the innings with three fours in the very first over of the match, Shaw gave Delhi Capitals yet another blazing start at this year's Indian Premier League. The 20-year-old batsman stitched a solid 68-run opening partnership with the experienced Shikhar Dhawan which helped the team post a competitive 196 for four against Virat Kohli's RCB.

ALSO READ| Bench strength is our strong point: Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

"I think this is the momentum we have to carry throughout this tournament and this is the start we all wanted, especially in the Powerplay, without giving any wicket away. In the first six overs, we scored 63, which is a good start I think, and then we give advantage to the middle and lower-order batsmen -- Shreyas, Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer, who can come in and play their natural game," said Shaw.

Commenting on the team's bowling performance against Bangalore, Shaw said, "I feel the bowlers are doing a wonderful job, both the fast bowlers, and today, Axar, Ash bhai (Ravichandran Ashwin) and Harshal did great too. "They are well-prepared before the game and know exactly what they want to do in the match, and they are doing a wonderful job," he said.

Speaking on the overall team performance, he said everything is going according to plan. "I think it's a very good start, a very positive start to this tournament and we have to carry this momentum. We just have to go out there and execute our plans, whatever we do in practice sessions, we just have to execute ourselves in the match and rightly. We are doing perfectly. Everything is going perfect, you know, the batting, bowling - skills-wise we are going in the right direction, so really happy for the team," Shaw signed off.

