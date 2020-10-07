STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Yorker is the best and safest ball: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

Bravo revealed that while he was looking to be defensive in his approach, skipper MS Dhoni had other ideas as he wanted the pacer to go all out.

Published: 07th October 2020 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: He might have started late due to injury, but Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has already shown what he is capable of with the ball and Wednesday was again one such day as he picked three wickets giving away 37 runs from his four overs as CSK restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 167 in their 20 overs in Abu Dhabi.

Bravo revealed that while he was looking to be defensive in his approach, skipper MS Dhoni had other ideas as he wanted the pacer to go all out.

"I was looking to be defensive but MS Dhoni wanted me to hit the hard lengths and keep the new batsman on strike for as long as possible. It is good to have this experience around and have these discussions. I stuck to bowling the hard lengths and it worked," he said.

Asked about the conditions on offer, Bravo said that the wicket is good for batting and he had to look at his yorker to restrict the KKR batsmen who like most others were looking at his slower ball.

"It is a very good batting wicket and there isn't much grip. Most batsmen look for my slower balls. The yorker is the best ball and the safest ball. The game plan was to bowl wide and bowl as many yorkers as possible," he revealed.

Having missed the first few games, one would think that Bravo would be frustrated. But the senior campaigner said it wasn't the case at all. "I wasn't frustrated, obviously I came in with a groin injury but I was happy to see guys like Sam Curran and Hazlewood get good experience. At my age it doesn't make sense to play all games. When I get the opportunity, I back myself to do well," he said.

Bravo also said that the team would take KKR's total and the CSK bowlers put up a good show. While Bravo finished with three wickets, Karn Sharma (2/25), Shardul Thakur (2/28) and Sam Curran (2/26) also bowled well.

"We'll take 167. They were in a good position to get more and I would like to give credit to our bowlers. Karn in his first game and Thakur was brilliant as well. We back our batters to get it, it should be a good run chase," he said.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dwayne Bravo MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings KKR vs CSK Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 IPL 13 IPL in UAE
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp