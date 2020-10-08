STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: CSK batsmen let bowlers down, says MS Dhoni after KKR defeat 

CSK suffered a 10-run defeat against KKR in the Indian Premier League match at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Published: 08th October 2020 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik | ANI

CSK captain MS Dhoni plays a shot against KKR with rivalling skipper Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to chase a 168-run target against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), skipper MS Dhoni said the bowlers did well in the match but "batsmen let the bowlers down".

CSK suffered a 10-run defeat against KKR in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

"In the middle overs, there was a phase when they bowled two-three good overs. Then we lost wickets. If our batting was different during that period, the result would have been different," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Initially we gave away a few too many with the new ball. Karn did really well. The bowlers did well to bring them down to 160, but the batsmen let the bowlers down. There were no boundaries in the end, and you have to be slightly innovative in these scenarios. If someone is bowling just back of a length, you have to find a way to hit boundaries," he added.

ALSO READ | Why Kedar Jadhav was sent ahead of Jadeja and Bravo - Stephen Fleming got answer

After opting to bat first, KKR put a decent total on the board with the help of Rahul Tripathi's impressive innings. Tripathi played a knock of 81 runs from 51 deliveries. For CSK, Dwayne Bravo picked three wickets while Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Sam Curran clinched two wickets each.

During the chase, Shane Watson scored 50 runs and Ravindra Jadeja smashed 21 runs off just eight balls but it was not enough for CSK to get over the line.

Sitting on the fifth spot on the points table, CSK will now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 10. 

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MS Dhoni IPL 2020 CSK vs KKR IPL Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp