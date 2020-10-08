STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020, SRH vs KXIP Live Score: Hyderabad wins toss, chooses to bat against Punjab

Kings XI Punjab Captain KL Rahul, Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner and Match Referee Javagal Srinath during toss

Kings XI Punjab Captain KL Rahul, Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner and Match Referee Javagal Srinath during toss (Photo |www.iplt20.com)

By PTI

DUBAI: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bat in their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday.

SRH made one change, bringing in Khaleel Ahmed in place of Siddarth Kaul.

KXIP made three changes with Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh and Mujeeb Ur-Rahman coming in place of Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar and Sarfaraz Khan.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Simran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

