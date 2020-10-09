IPL 2020, RR vs DC Live Score: Rajasthan wins toss, chooses to bat against Delhi

By PTI

SHARJAH: Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Rajasthan made two changes, bringing in pacers Varon Aaron and Andrew Tye in place of Ankit Rajpoot and Tom Curran.

Delhi, however, fielded an unchanged XI.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron.