IPL 2020: I'm not batting well, says Steve Smith after defeat against Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals' bowlers fired with the ball to defeat Rajasthan Royals here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Published: 10th October 2020 11:14 AM

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith

By ANI

SHARJAH: Rajasthan Royals have lost four straight games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and skipper Steve Smith reckons that he too is not performing well with the bat.

"We have to remain positive, turn things around quickly. At the moment it doesn't seem to be going our way. I'm not batting too well either. I did feel good tonight with the bat but didn't get hold of one that I feel like I should have," Smith said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

This was Royals' fourth consecutive defeat and the side is now at the second spot from the bottom in the points table. Smith said that they gave away 10-15 extra runs after having a good first 10 overs.

"We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can't win many games that way," said Smith.

"The bowlers did a good job, and I don't think the wicket was as good as it has been here, a bit sloppy tonight, and we gave away 10-15 extra runs," he added.

One of the positive for Royals is England all-rounder Ben Stokes will join the side on October 10. Stokes who has come in from New Zealand will have to follow the six-day process before he can join his team.

"Stokes hasn't had a lot of practice, he gets out of quarantine tomorrow, so we'll see if he plays the day after tomorrow," said Smith.

Royals will next lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

