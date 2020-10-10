STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Jos Buttler's wicket was very important, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals failed to chase down 185 runs as the Steve Smith-led side was bowled out for 138, giving Delhi Capitals a win by 46 runs.

Published: 10th October 2020 11:37 AM

Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

SHARJAH: After winning the 'Man of the Match' award against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the wicket of Jos Buttler was very important.

No Rajasthan Royals batsman was able to stay at the crease for a long period of time and only Rahul Tewatia (38) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (34) registered respectable scores. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada once again did well as he scalped three wickets.

In the match, Ashwin bagged the crucial wickets of Jos Buttler and Mahipal Lomror and ended with the figures of 2-22 from his four overs.

"One of the important things in this bowling attack is that most bowlers can bowl at any moment. It is sort of a role where you can put your hand up and be brave about it. Credit goes to the backroom staff. I am in a very good space mentally and physically and it really shows. Really enjoying myself in both those spaces. I just need to take it out to practice once the planning is done and then go out and express myself," Ashwin told host broadcaster Star Sports after winning the Man of the Match award.

"I did use the carrom ball in the powerplay once or twice. It is just about how much you want to use it in the powerplay when you're ahead of the game. I got a brilliant catch and getting that Jos (Buttler) wicket was important. But the ball was soaking wet after the powerplay and the sweat didn't help either," he added.

During Delhi Capitals' first game against Kings XI Punjab this season, Ashwin had landed badly on his shoulder and as a result he missed a few matches.

"In a lot of positions my body is taking over psychologically. I just don't want to land awkwardly and put weight on it. But it is important that I look after myself and not stretch it," Ashwin said.

While batting first, Delhi Capitals registered 184/8 in the allotted twenty overs. For the Shreyas Iyer-led side, Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis got among the runs scoring 45 and 39 respectively.

With this win, Delhi Capitals has gone to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 10 points from six games. It will next face Mumbai Indians on Sunday, October 11.

