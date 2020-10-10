STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada continues to hold Purple Cap, Orange stays with KL Rahul

Published: 10th October 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

SHARJAH: Kagiso Rabada consolidated his numero uno position in the list of leading wicket-takers in the ongoing Indian Premier League season following the conclusion of the 23rd IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals which the Shreyas Iyer-led side won by 46 runs.

On Friday evening, Rabada returned with figures of 3/35 in his 3.4 overs and in the process took his tournament tally to 15 to hold onto the Purple Cap. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in six games. Bumrah's teammate Trent Boult is third on the list with 10 wickets from six matches.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap, having scored 313 runs in six games. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 299 runs to his name from six games. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal is third on the list with 281 runs.

These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

In the points table, Delhi Capitals displaced Mumbai Indians at the top of the chart, having secured 10 points from six games. The defending champions, with eight points from six matches, are second in the list. SunRisers Hyderabad complete the podium with six points from six games.

TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Kagiso Rabada KL Rahul
IPL_2020
