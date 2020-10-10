STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live Score: Bangalore chooses to bat against Chennai, Kedar Jadhav dropped

Both the teams are coming after losing their last games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Published: 10th October 2020 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

CSK Captain MS Dhoni and RCB Captain Virat Kohli wish eachother during toss ahead of the match

CSK Captain MS Dhoni and RCB Captain Virat Kohli wish eachother during toss ahead of the match (Photo | www.ipl.com)

By ANI

DUBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Dubai International Stadium here on Saturday.

Both the teams are coming after losing their last games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals respectively.

Bangalore are at fifth spot with six points while Chennai are at seventh place with four points.

Virat Kohli brought in Chris Morris and Gurkeerat Singh Mann for this game. Morris will make his season debut. Moeen Ali and Mohammad Siraj did not find a place in the playing eleven.

On the other hand, CSK dropped Kedar Jadhav and brought in N Jagadeesan.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 CSK vs RCB live score CSK VS RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp