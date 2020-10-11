STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 13: Over bowled to MS Dhoni was very crucial, says Chahal

Chahal finished with the figures of 1-35 from his four overs and he also dismissed Dhoni in the 16th over of the CSK innings.

Published: 11th October 2020 01:51 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Yuzvendra Chahal. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: After winning against Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that the over bowled by him to MS Dhoni was very crucial and the wicket of the CSK skipper was a gamechanger.

CSK failed to chase down 170 and the side was restricted to 132/8, giving Virat Kohli-led RCB a win by 37 runs. Chahal finished with the figures of 1-35 from his four overs and he also dismissed Dhoni in the 16th over of the CSK innings.

"Obviously, I thought the over to MS Dhoni was very crucial. I usually bowl stump to stump, but on the last ball, I decided to take a chance so I bowled a little bit wider and fuller, for me, his wicket is a very big wicket, the last time I dismissed MS Dhoni was in 2014," Chahal told Chris Morris in a video posted on iplt20.com.

No CSK batsmen got going and the side was left to do a little too much in the final five overs of the innings. For MS Dhoni-led CSK, Ambati Rayudu top-scored with a knock of 42 runs. For RCB, Morris scalped three wickets while Washington Sundar got two scalps.

"It was a very special day, representing a new team in the IPL, I was very nervous. Very happy to contribute to the winning cause, doesn't matter how I do as long as we are winning. We had a good game and it was a good debut," Morris told Chahal.

"It is quite difficult to come straight out of quarantine and lockdown and hit your straps right away. Not many teams are doing that, we are getting better and better with every game we play. The guys are getting and they are executing their skills and it orders well for us going into the future," he added.

In the match between both these sides, RCB batted first and scored 169/4 in the allotted twenty overs.

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 90 runs for RCB to take the side's total past the 160-run mark. CSK bowlers ended up conceding 66 runs in the final four overs.

RCB is currently in the fourth position in the IPL 2020 standings with eight points from six matches. The side will next lock horns with Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, October 12 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

