STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Hamstring injury rules Rishabh Pant out for at least one week, confirms Shreyas Iyer 

Pant had injured himself in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday.

Published: 12th October 2020 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer on Sunday said wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will be out for at least a week due to a hamstring injury he suffered recently.

Pant had injured himself in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. DC missed Pant as they slumped to a five-wicket defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday and lost the top place in the points table.

Australia's Alex Carey replaced Pant in the playing eleven.

Iyer said the team is still in the dark about the India stumper's return.

"We have no idea (on Rishabh's availability), the doctor said he has to rest for a week and hope he comes back really strong," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Opting to bat, DC made competitive 162 for four, a target which MI chased down with two balls to spare and Iyer admitted that they were 10-15 runs short.

More from News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant injury Indian Premier League
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp