Hamstring injury rules Rishabh Pant out for at least one week, confirms Shreyas Iyer 

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer on Sunday said wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will be out for at least a week due to a hamstring injury he suffered recently.

Pant had injured himself in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. DC missed Pant as they slumped to a five-wicket defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday and lost the top place in the points table.

Australia's Alex Carey replaced Pant in the playing eleven.

Iyer said the team is still in the dark about the India stumper's return.

"We have no idea (on Rishabh's availability), the doctor said he has to rest for a week and hope he comes back really strong," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Opting to bat, DC made competitive 162 for four, a target which MI chased down with two balls to spare and Iyer admitted that they were 10-15 runs short.