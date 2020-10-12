STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 13: 'Pant has a hamstring strain which has led to soreness

Doctor and team management decide against risking Pant with an eye on the business end of the tournament and India's next international commitment against Australia, sources said.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer on Sunday after the game against Mumbai Indians said that while he wasn't too sure about Rishabh Pant's availability, the wicket-keeper has been asked to rest for a week. And it is the soreness of a strained hamstring that is bothering the India International.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that it was just a hamstring strain that has led to soreness which saw the doctor and team management decide against risking Pant with an eye on the business end of the tournament and India's next international commitment against Australia.

"He has a hamstring strain which has led to soreness and honestly, the team management doesn't wish to take a chance with him. Going into the business end the team will need his firepower and why risk it when he can rest for a week and get back a 100 per cent. There is nothing to worry about and it is just a case of the humidity taking a toll on the body," the source said.

Speaking after Sunday's loss to MI, Iyer said: "We have no idea (on Pant's availability), the doctor said he has to rest for a week and hope he comes back really strong."

Pant had on Friday limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as Delhi Capitals celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Before that, he was seen struggling with reaching the wickets for the throws from the deep as well. But it started with a sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single earlier in the innings.

Delhi have had quite a few injury worries this season and started with Ishant Sharma having to miss the first few games due to back spasm. If Ishant missed the first few, Ravichandran Ashwin hurt his shoulder in the first game itself after starting off with wickets in his very first over.

While the shoulder injury did turn out to heal quickly, luck wasn't on Amit Mishra's side. Trying to pick a return catch off Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana's bat, Mishra injured a tendon in the ring finger of his bowling hand. In the end, he was ruled out of the tournament and had to undergo surgery. 

