Mumbai Indians outplayed us in all departments: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer

Chasing 163, the defending champions overhauled the target with two balls to spare and claimed the top spot in the points table with five wins from seven matches so far.

Published: 12th October 2020

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: After surrendering the position at the top of the table to Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indias, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted there his team was outplayed by the opposition.

Fluent and fiery half centuries by Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav shaped Mumbai Indians' five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the clash between the two most consistent IPL sides of the season, here on Sunday.

"Definitely, I would say 10-15 short, 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different. We really missed out when Stoinis got out, he was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football, that was the main error that we did and something that we really need to work on," he said.

Iyer also lamented DC's poor effort on the field on Sunday.

"Apart from that, the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well. Overall they outplayed us in all the departments. We need to work on our mindsets before the next game."

He said despite looking one of the top teams in this year's IPL, DC still need to work on certain aspects of the game going forward.

"If we could have squeezed in two more wickets after the powerplay we would have been on top. It is really important for us not to take any team lightly and be positive in our approach.

"There are still certain elements we have to work and we will use the break to work on that."

Winning skipper Rohit Sharma was happy with the efforts put in by his teammates so far in the tournament.

"The kind of cricket we are playing gives us a lot of confidence. It's important to have momentum with us, and it was a perfect day for us, getting those crucial two points. We did everything right, but there are still some things we can improve on," he said.

MATCH REPORT | Mumbai Indians trump Delhi Capitals to claim pole position in IPL 2020 point table

"We were good with the ball and restricted them to 160-odd. Clinical with the bat, but not so much towards the end. We need one set batsman to finish off the game in general, and some set batsmen got out today, but I don't want to point fingers because chasing has been difficult in this tournament.

"It's important to have partnerships and we did that today, which got us over the line," he said.

