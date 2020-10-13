STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chahal should have been 'Man of the Match' against KKR, says Stokes

Published: 13th October 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHARJAH: England and Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that Yuzvendra Chahal should have been the Man of the Match in the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

His remark came as RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 82 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. While chasing 195, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR was restricted to 112/9 as Chris Morris and Washington Sundar scalped two wickets each.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled four overs and he conceded just 12 runs and the spinner also managed to bag the wicket of KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik.

"In a batters game @yuzi_chahal should get MOM here,incredible figures especially as it's in Sharjah," Stokes tweeted.

So far in the ongoing IPL, Chahal has managed to take 10 wickets and he is on the fifth place in the leading wicket-takers list for IPL 2020.

While batting first, RCB posted a total of 194/2 in the allotted twenty overs. AB de Villiers played a knock of 73 runs from just 33 balls with the help of five fours and six 6s.

For his unbeaten knock of 73, de Villiers was awarded the Man of the Match.

Virat and de Villiers shared an unbeaten partnership of 100 runs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy was the most economical bowler as he finished his four overs with figures of 0-25. RCB had scored 83 runs in the last five overs of their innings.

RCB will next take on Kings XI Punjab on October 15 while KKR will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on October 16. RCB is currently at the third position in the points table while KKR is in the fourth place. (ANI)

