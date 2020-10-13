STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

De Villiers made it look easier, says Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik

Karthik defended his decision to open with Banton in place of an in-form Rahul Tripathi who had impressed with an 81 against CSK in Abu Dhabi.

Published: 13th October 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Kolkata Knight Riders may have missed a trick by not playing Kuldeep Yadav on a slow Sharjah wicket but skipper Dinesh Karthik said AB de Villiers made the game beyond their reach with an incredible display of power-hitting.

The South African veteran changed gears in the last five overs, smashing six sixes and five fours in an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls to set up an 82-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"AB de Villiers showed why he is a very good player. Time and time again to come out there and score 80 runs of the (last) five overs is not an easy one, but I think he made it look much easier than what it was," Karthik said at the post-match media conference on Monday.

"If they had scored 60 runs, and you know the 20 runs could have been made a bit different between 175 and 195. Always chasing 195, on a slightly slower wicket may not be that easy."

It seemed de Villiers was batting on a different surface as the other batsmen struggled.

"Sometimes he's a really hard batsman to bowl to, because of the way he moves around the crease. But today, he stood still and made sure that he cleared his left leg and got a lot of balls outside the ground. It wasn't that easy to bowl to him but overall I think, kudos to him for the way he batted," said Karthik.

In absence of Sunil Narine, who was left out of the team after being reported of suspect action, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the most economical of the lot, conceding 25 runs from his four overs.

But the mystery spinner lacked support at the other end as KKR went in for an pace heavy attack, sidelining their ace Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav for four matches on the trot.

Asked whether Chakravarthy lacked support, the KKR skipper said: "I think at various points of time we had opportunities to create a little bit of inroads but they got away with a few shots. The good thing was we bowled in good areas but they played some great shots towards the end."

"It was a little bit slow as Virat (Kohli) mentioned at the toss. The wicket got a little slower, so I think it was an ideal bat-first kind of a wicket."

In reply, KKR's top-order was routed by the RCB spinners -- Washington Sundar (2/12) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/12) -- before Chris Morris' splendid 2/17 restricted them to a paltry 112/9.

For KKR, opener Shubman Gill top-scored with 34 off 25 balls, but his new partner Tom Banton faltered and was bowled for eight off 12 balls on his IPL debut.

But Karthik defended his decision to open with Banton in place of an in-form Rahul Tripathi who had impressed with an 81 against CSK in Abu Dhabi.

"Once you play Tom Banton I think you've got to make sure that he opens because that's where he is best at. He's somebody who has opened in international cricket and done well. So that was the reason why we stuck with him as an opener. 

"We know that Rahul Tripathi is somebody who's versatile and can adapt to any situation that he's being sent to," Karthik said.

More from IPL News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik AB de Villiers Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Indian Premier League IPL
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp