STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar picks Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals & Kolkata Knight Riders to qualify for playoffs

While Mumbai and Delhi currently occupy the top two spots in the points table, KKR are placed at the fourth position.

Published: 13th October 2020 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricket bowler Ajit Agarkar. (Photo | AFP)

Former Indian cricket bowler Ajit Agarkar. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

DUBAI: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are three out of the four teams which will qualify for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, feels former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar.

While Mumbai and Delhi currently occupy the top two spots in the points table, KKR are placed at the fourth position.

"It's such a close tournament, so many ups and downs, but clearly Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals look like the two best teams -- form-wise and personnel-wise. KKR, in my opinion, got a real bonus win against CSK. They are my third team," said Agarkar while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

According to Agarkar, the fourth team to enter the final four will be either Rajasthan Royals or SunRisers Hyderabad.

"The fourth team for me is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. I had CSK at the start of the tournament, but at the moment, these two teams look slightly better than what CSK is playing," he added.

WATCH | AB de Villiers' massive six hits two cars outside Sharjah stadium, brings traffic to a halt

The MS Dhoni-led side has not been able to perform as per expectations and are currently occupying the seventh spot in the table, with just two wins from seven games.

Meanwhile, former England spinner Graeme Swann feels SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will make it to the top four at the end of the league stage.

"I'm definitely going with Sunrisers Hyderabad cause Jonny Bairstow not only looks dapper with his ginger hair and the orange shirt, amazing, it shouldn't go, but it does, but he's also smashing it," said Swann.

ALSO READ | 'The game needs you back': Ravi Shastri urges AB de Villiers to come out of international retirement

"And my fourth team is going more with my heart than my head, Rajasthan Royals, Tewatia hit 5 sixes off that over and I fell for the Rajasthan Royals. They've lost all three games, they cannot get any worse. Ben Stokes is coming back. They are going to qualify," he added.

More from IPL News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Ajit Agarkar Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp