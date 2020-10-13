STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant down with Grade 1 tear

While DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had said he was not sure about Pant's availability after the game against Mumbai Indians, the DC management had called it soreness due to a hamstring pull.

Published: 13th October 2020 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant bats against Mumbai Indians (Photo | AP)

Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant bats against Mumbai Indians. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals' (DC) ill fate with injuries in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) took a new turn on Tuesday when it came to the fore that wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear and is likely to miss more than a couple of games.

Speaking to ANI, a DC source on conditions of anonymity confirmed that Pant has suffered a tear. "He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly," the source said.

While DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had said he was not sure about Pant's availability after the game against Mumbai Indians, the DC management had called it soreness due to a hamstring pull.

Pant on Friday limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as Delhi Capitals celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Before that, he was seen struggling with reaching the wickets for the throws from the deep as well. But it started with a sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single earlier in the innings.

Earlier on Monday, ANI had reported that DC had requested the IPL authorities for a replacement for fast bowler Ishant Sharma after he was ruled out of the tournament.

WATCH | AB de Villiers' massive six hits two cars outside Sharjah stadium, brings traffic to a halt

"The pacer experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear," DC later informed through a release.

Before that, leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the IPL as he hurt the ring finger on his bowling hand. Trying to pick a return catch off Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana's bat, Mishra injured a tendon. In the end, he was ruled out of the tournament and had to undergo surgery.

There have also been other injury scares with Ravichandran Ashwin hurting his shoulder during the first game of the tournament. Fortunately, it was not anything serious and the spinner was back in the team post-recovery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL 2020 IPL Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp