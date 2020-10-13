STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Franchises not keen on gifting capped stars to opponents

What makes the idea of the mid-season transfers this year more interesting is the inclusion of capped players this season.

Published: 13th October 2020 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

By ANI

DUBAI: The Indian Premier League's mid-season transfer time is here as after Monday's game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, all teams have played seven games in the 13th edition of the league -- the requisite to kickstart the transfer window.

What makes the idea of the mid-season transfers this year more interesting is the inclusion of capped players this season. But the general feeling among franchises is that they don't wish to strengthen an opposition team by loaning a capped player when the tournament is still wide open and play-off places are far from decided.

Speaking to ANI, an official of a franchise which has won the league in the past and has high-quality international players eligible for mid-season transfer -- having played less than two games -- said that the chances of teams loaning other teams capped players is less.

"An interesting area for sure. But, the league is still wide open and who would want to give away an international player? Also, when you go into the auction, you do a lot of planning and that is why you see a player being picked. Unless there is a major injury worry or some calculation that has gone completely off track, I don't see anyone loaning a top capped star even if he has not turned out for the parent team this season or has played less than two games as required by IPL rules for a mid-season transfer," the official said.

ALSO READ | 'The game needs you back': Ravi Shastri urges AB de Villiers to come out of international retirement

Echoing the sentiments, another franchise official said that in a competitive environment, you don't wish to strengthen your opponent.

"There is actually a lot of areas that need to be looked at. But primarily, why would I want to give away a star even if he is not fitting into my XI? This isn't an exhibition series or tournament. This is hardcore competition and we are competing against seven other top-quality teams to win the tournament and take home the coveted trophy and be called the champions. You might see one or two capped players being exchanged at most, but not more than that," the official pointed.

An official of a franchise which has won the league in the past but has had an up and down season so far and needs to cement its batting line-up said that it was unlikely that any team would want to part ways with a capped batsman or bowler knowing that the season has only reached the middle stage.

"See, this isn't football and this mid-season transfer will need a bit more time before you see active participation. With an auction at the start of the season to fine-tune your team, I don't see franchises doing much during the mid-season transfer. Maybe a player here or there at the most. Don't see major moves that make headlines happening. Also in a competition, why would anyone want to give us a capped batsman knowing it could change the complete texture of the tournament? It is not like there are two or three games to go and play-off places have been decided," the official smiled.

WATCH | AB de Villiers' massive six hits two cars outside Sharjah stadium, brings traffic to a halt

In fact, at present Ajinkya Rahane is one of the most prominent names who is eligible for a mid-season transfer. But Delhi Capitals have made it clear that he is an integral part of their set-up. And the recent hamstring injury to Rishabh Pant also saw him make his DC debut in the last game against Mumbai Indians.

"He is an integral part of the team and he wasn't brought in with the idea of trading him mid-season. Whatever be said on the outside, he has been excellent with the team and has looked to give his input wherever possible," a DC official had said.

More from IPL News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 mid-season transfer Ajinkya Rahane
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp