STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

KKR vs RCB: Virat Kohli hails AB de Villiers' 'superhuman' knock while everyone else struggled

Kohli, who remained not out on 33 from 28 balls, said it was only thanks to the genius of de Villiers that his side got to 194 for 2.

Published: 13th October 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kohli and de villiers } PTI

RCB's AB de Villiers raises his bat after scoring a half century with Virat Kohli nearby during IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday described team-mate AB de Villiers' unbeaten 33-ball 73 which set up a comprehensive win against Kolkata Knight Riders as "superhuman" effort, saying every other batsman had struggled on the dry Sharjah pitch.

RCB registered a massive 82-run win on the back of de Villiers' batting pyrotechnics and the guile of the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal (1/12) and Washington Sundar (2/20) who were instrumental in stifling KKR to 112 for 9 while chasing a target of 195.

"This pitch was drier. And the day was pleasant so we thought there would be no dew. Barring one superhuman, every batsman struggled on the pitch. The talk was around getting 165, but we got 194 you know exactly why. It was unbelievable," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

MATCH REPORT | AB de Villiers, bowlers help RCB beat KKR by 82 runs 

"I thought I had a few balls under my belt, and I might start striking. He (de Villiers) just came in and struck the third ball, and said he felt good. You might see a lot of people do what is done in other games, but only AB can did what he did. It was a fabulous knock."

Kohli, who remained not out on 33 from 28 balls, said it was only thanks to the genius of de Villiers that his side got to 194 for 2.

"I was happy we could string together a partnership (of 100 runs), and mine was the best seat to watch from."

Talking about the win, Kohli said, "It is a tremendous win against a very strong side. Heading into a busy week for us, it was important to start off well. The bowling unit looks that much more potent with Chris Morris coming back."

De Villiers, who was adjudged man of the match, said he surprised himself with the stupendous knock.

"I got a duck last game, that is a terrible feeling. I am very happy that I contributed. I surprised myself today to be honest. We were headed towards 140-150, and I thought I might try for 160-165, but I was surprised we reached 194," said the star South African batsman.

"The margins are very small when Cummins and Russell are running in, and you need to use every bit of energy in you to keep the momentum going. I felt that energy in the bus already."

Asked about keeping wickets, he said, "Keeping is a different skill. I am working really really hard so that I am up to the mark. I want to be the best that there is."

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik admitted that de Villiers' knock made all the difference in the match.

"AB is a world-class player. He is hard to stop. He was the difference between the two teams. We tried everything. The only ball was the perfect inswinging yorker. Anything else was going.

"We need to sit down. There are a few things we need to do better. Even if we had restricted them to 175, there are a few things we need to do better.

Let's be honest. Every captain has a day when things don't go right. But there are a lot of good days I can remember as well, and I will stick on to them." 

More from IPL News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RCB KKR vs RCB AB de Villiers Virat Kohli RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp