MS Dhoni chosen 'T20 ka king' in a viewer-based survey

Published: 13th October 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Superkings. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India skipper MS Dhoni has been declared as 'T20 ka king' in a recent online survey conducted by Sports Flashes, country's first online sports radio channel.

Twelve lakh people participated in the survey on the various social media platforms of Sports Flashes, as per an official release of the channel.

A total of 128 cricketers were selected from all over the world from different teams and started an interesting and enthralling battle of 127 matches, comprising different stages.

The cricketers were selected based on their past performances and the current Indian Premier League (IPL) values by an expert panel and commentators of Sports Flashes. The voting for all these 127 matches was contested on social media handles of Sports Flashes.

The survey was undertaken in stages similar to the cricket leagues which were live for the last 32 days. In semifinals, Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh were up against each other in the first semi-final, while the current Indian captain Virat Kohli was locking horns with his deputy Rohit Sharma. Final was between Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The audience selected MS Dhoni as the winner of the 'T20 ka King' title.

On the survey, Raman Raheja, founder, Sports Flashes said, "This result shows that even after announcing his retirement from international cricket, fans still considers MS Dhoni as the king of cricket and value all that he has done for his country in the past; he is a true legend of the game."

"The survey was undertaken to understand the engagement level of cricket lovers with their icons. 40 lakh views were achieved in 32 days. This shows cricket cannot be displaced from its position as the favourite sport in India," he added.

Dhoni, who made his international debut in 2004, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year after representing India in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is.

Currently, he is leading Chennai Super Kings in the 13th IPL edition being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

