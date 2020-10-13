WATCH | AB de Villiers' massive six hits two cars outside Sharjah stadium, brings traffic to a halt

By Online Desk

Snatching the limelight from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers played a power-packed innings to help RCB complete a breezy victory in a lopsided game against KKR at the famous Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

De Villiers smashed a sensational 33-ball 73 not out to power RCB to 194 for 2 after opting to bat.

The Proteas star unleashed his array of shots against a disciplined Nagarkoti, smashing him for consecutive sixes, over midwicket, one of which hit a running car which then deflected and hit another car.

The South African raced to his fifty in 23 balls as RCB cruised to 83 runs from the last five overs to prop up the total.

South African de Villiers looked in a murderous mood, clobbering most of the KKR bowlers all-round the park. The de Villiers-Kohli pair comfortably steered their side to a challenging total. de Villiers's brutal knock was decorated with five boundaries and six massive hits into the stands.

Even AB de Villiers' former South Africa teammate Kagiso Rabada, who is representing the Delhi Capitals, couldn't help but take to Twitter.

@ABdeVilliers17 you hitting cars now?! — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) October 13, 2020

By the look of his innings, it seemed as if de Villiers was batting on a highway while the rest were on a different surface.

Riding on De Villiers' sublime knock, RCB defeated KKR in the high-voltage clash by 82 runs.

Speaking after the match, Kohli lavished praise on De Villiers as the RCB skipper described his teammate’s knock as a 'superhuman' effort.

"This pitch was drier. And the day was pleasant so we thought there would be no dew. Barring one superhuman, every batsman struggled on the pitch. The talk was around getting 165, but we got 194 you know exactly why. It was unbelievable," the RCB skipper said at the post-match presentation.

RCB will next take on Kings XI Punjab on October 15 while KKR will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on October 16. RCB is currently at the third position in the points table while KKR is in the fourth place.