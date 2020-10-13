STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

WATCH | AB de Villiers' massive six hits two cars outside Sharjah stadium, brings traffic to a halt

De Villiers smashed a sensational 33-ball 73 not out to power RCB to 194 for 2 after opting to bat.

Published: 13th October 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

By Online Desk

Snatching the limelight from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers played a power-packed innings to help RCB complete a breezy victory in a lopsided game against  KKR at the famous Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. 

De Villiers smashed a sensational 33-ball 73 not out to power RCB to 194 for 2 after opting to bat.

The Proteas star unleashed his array of shots against a disciplined Nagarkoti, smashing him for consecutive sixes, over midwicket, one of which hit a running car which then deflected and hit another car.

The South African raced to his fifty in 23 balls as RCB cruised to 83 runs from the last five overs to prop up the total.

South African de Villiers looked in a murderous mood, clobbering most of the KKR bowlers all-round the park. The de Villiers-Kohli pair comfortably steered their side to a challenging total. de Villiers's brutal knock was decorated with five boundaries and six massive hits into the stands.

Even AB de Villiers' former South Africa teammate Kagiso Rabada, who is representing the Delhi Capitals, couldn't help but take to Twitter.

By the look of his innings, it seemed as if de Villiers was batting on a highway while the rest were on a different surface.

Riding on De Villiers' sublime knock, RCB defeated KKR in the high-voltage clash by 82 runs.

ALSO READ | 'The game needs you back': Ravi Shastri urges AB de Villiers to come out of international retirement

Speaking after the match, Kohli lavished praise on De Villiers as the RCB skipper described his teammate’s knock as a 'superhuman' effort.

"This pitch was drier. And the day was pleasant so we thought there would be no dew. Barring one superhuman, every batsman struggled on the pitch. The talk was around getting 165, but we got 194 you know exactly why. It was unbelievable," the RCB skipper said at the post-match presentation. 

RCB will next take on Kings XI Punjab on October 15 while KKR will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on October 16. RCB is currently at the third position in the points table while KKR is in the fourth place.

More from IPL News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 AB de Villiers Sharjah stadium Royal Challengers Bangalore
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp