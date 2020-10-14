STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MS Dhoni fan paints his home yellow, makes Thala's portrait on wall

Published: 14th October 2020 03:57 PM

Die-hard MS Dhoni fan paints his house yellow to pay tribute to CSK captain. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: A hardcore fan of former India skipper M.S.Dhoni in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district has painted his house in yellow -- the Chennai Super Kings colour in the Indian Premier League.

Gopikrishnan, the fan, has also loudly proclaimed that he is an ardent Dhoni fan by painting in bold letters '#HOME OF DHONI FAN' above the entrance of the house.

According to reports, Gopikrishnan works in the Middle East and owing to Covid-19, he has returned home. Reports also said he had splashed around Rs 1.50 lakh to paint the CSK colours.

Chennai Super Kings, the three-time IPL champions, have however not been able to play as per expectations in the ongoing 13th edition of the tournament being staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to Covid-19 pandemic. Out of the eight matches they have played so far, the Men in Yellow have registered wins in only three and are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table.

ALSO READ | Wide or Not: Umpire changes mind after MS Dhoni's angry gesture during CSK vs SRH game

CSK, who defeated SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night in Dubai, will next face Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

