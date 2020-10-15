STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Didn't know I bowled IPL's fastest ball, heard about it afterwards: Anrich Nortje

The 26-year-old pacer clocked a breathtaking 156.2 kmph while bowling to Jos Buttler in the third over of Rajasthan Royals' run-chase against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals. (Photo | IPL)

By PTI

DUBAI: South African speedster Anrich Nortje, who set the Indian Premier League ablaze by bowling the fastest delivery in the tournament's history, says he was unaware of the feat until after the end of the match.

The 26-year-old pacer clocked a breathtaking 156.2 kmph while bowling to Jos Buttler in the third over of Rajasthan Royals' run-chase against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

He bettered compatriot Dale Steyn's (154.4 kmph) record in the process.

"I heard about it afterwards. I did not know about it at the time," Anrich told his Capitals teammate Shikhar Dhawan in a video posted by IPLT20.com.

Nortje added that he has been working hard on injecting pace in his deliveries.

"I have been working really hard to get my pace up, been a couple of seasons. Been working on my braced leg and my front arm...simple stuff.

Happy to get some pace behind it but you obviously need to get it in the right area, that's the most important thing.

" Bowling the fastest delivery did not have the desired result for Nortje as Buttler scooped it for a boundary.

The Englishman had played the same shot in the previous delivery.

However, the duel didn't last long as the South African claimed Buttler's wicket with a 155 kmph thunderbolt, the second fastest ball in IPL history.

"Yeah, the battle against Buttler was interesting. I know he plays the scoop shots, but when he played the first one, it took me by surprise," Nortje said.

"I did not think he would do it again, but he played the shot once again on the next delivery. He played really well, but I stuck to my strength, obviously we saw how the wicket was playing so I was trying to use the wicket and get some variation," Nortje added.

He made his IPL debut after Delhi Capitals roped him as a replacement for all-rounder Chris Woakes ahead of the start of the season.

He has been breathtakingly quick, clocking the five fastest deliveries in the ongoing edition of the lucrative league.

Kagiso Rabada, who bowls in tandem with Nortje in DC, was delighted for his compatriot, adding that they are learning from each other.

"It looks like that every game. Really happy for him but not happy for the batter," Rabada said of Nortje's record.

"When we play we only think about the delivery and not about the speed gun. We learn a lot from each other. He is a real fast bowler and I can learn some technical stuff from him.

"I have some experience which I can tell him about. It is good to chat," Rabada said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Anrich Nortje Delhi Capitals
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp