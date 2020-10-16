STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC preview: Rejuvenated Chennai Super Kings brace up for Delhi Capitals challenge

The three-time champions will look to build on the win over SRH as the league phase moves towards the business end.

Published: 16th October 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings CSK

Chennai Super Kings (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Their campaign is back on track, courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni's smart captaincy but a stiff test awaits Chennai Super Kings when they face a dominant Delhi Capitals in their next IPL match, here on Saturday.

Every tactic that Dhoni employed against Sunrisers Hyderabad, worked, and they are expected to continue in the same vein as they battle to salvage the season.

Whether it was promoting Sam Curran to the opener's slot or finishing pacer Deepak Chahar's quota upfront while using seven bowlers to dry up runs, every move produced desired result.

Dhoni used leg spinner Piyush Chawla for only one over and that too as late as in the 16th over, leaving it largely on Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma but CSK are likely to continue with three spinners considering that the Sharjah wickets are now getting slower.

That spinners hold the key in Sharjah was evident in the last two games where RCB and Kings XI Punjab slow bowlers were instrumental in their respective team's wins.

The three-time champions will look to build on the win over SRH as the league phase moves towards the business end.

However, they are up against a team which is high on confidence and well-served by the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, who bowled a 156.2 kmph delivery during his spell against Rajasthan Royals.

Add the wily R Ashwin and Axar Patel to the mix and DC has a rather impressive bowling unit.

Pacer Tushar Deshpande, who made a memorable debut in the win over the Royals on Wednesday, adds teeth to the attack and the focus will be on how he follows up that performance.

The Capitals side would be a tad worried about fitness status of Shreyas Iyer, who hurt his left shoulder in the previous game.

The skipper has been in good form with the bat and has led well too.

If he is ruled out of tomorrow's match, DC will be deprived of his classy batting and calm leadership which would be a blow for a side already missing the services of Rishab Pant, sidelined by hamstring issues.

The team will also be expecting the talented Prithvi Shaw to show consistency while the senior pro Shikhar Dhawan has weighed in with crucial runs at the top as has Marcus Stoinis.

Squads: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

Match starts at 7.30pm IST.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings Dhoni Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp