IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik steps down as Kolkata Knight Riders captain, Eoin Morgan takes charge

Karthik told the KKR management that he wants to "focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause.

Published: 16th October 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Dinesh Karthik has decided to hand over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan. (Photo | KKR)

Dinesh Karthik has decided to hand over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan. (Photo | KKR)

By Online Desk

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the IPL match against Mumbai Indians here.

Karthik told the KKR management that he wants to "focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause.

"Dinesh Karthik has informed the KKR management that with a view to focusing on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause, he wished to hand over the captaincy to Eoin Morgan," KKR said in a statement.

Karthik just scored 108 runs in the seven games so far and struggled to find a form with the bat.

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," team CEO Venky Mysore said in the statement.

"While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes."

Midway into the ongoing season, KKR find themselves at fourth place in the points table with four wins and three losses."...DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner," Mysore said.

"On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward."

The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's captaincy had come under intense criticism due to the team's erratic campaign so far.

KKR are in fourth place with four wins and three defeats. They will take on Mumbai Indian later in the day at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Dinesh Karthik Eoin Morgan Kolkata Knight riders
