STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020 Live Score: Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan lift KKR to 148/5 against Mumbai Indians

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (2/18) struck twice in the eight over, removing the young Shubham Gill (21) and Dinesh Karthik (4) off successive balls and reduced Kolkata to to 42 for four.

Published: 16th October 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Pace spearhead Pat Cummins struck an invaluable 36-ball 53 to lift Kolkata Knight Riders from a hopeless situation to a respectable 148 for five against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Friday.

After a top-order failure, it was Cummins (5x4;2x6) and new skipper Eoin Morgan (39 not out off 29 balls; 2x4; 2x6), who conjured 87 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket, to pull the team out of trouble.

Opting to bat, Kolkata lost opener Rahul Tripathi (7) early, courtesy a sensational catch by Suryakumar Yadav at point, in the third over off Trent Boult (1/32).

It became 33 for two as Nitish Rana (5) perished cheaply after he was caught by Quinton De Kock off Nathan Coulter-Nile (1/51) as a short ball worked for the Australian pacer in the sixth over.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (2/18) struck twice in the eight over, removing the young Shubham Gill (21) and Dinesh Karthik (4) off successive balls and reduced Kolkata to to 42 for four.

While Gill holed out to Kieron Pollard at long-on in an attempt to accelerate the run-rate, Karthik played onto the stumps at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR lost half their side for 61 as Andre Russell perished for 12.

A bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah (1/22) did the trick as Russell lobbed off a sitter to de Kock.

Cummins smashed Nathan Coulter-Nile for two fours and a maximum in the 13th over, which fetched KKR 16 runs and then made optimum use of a life he got.

Cummins and Morgan added 53 in the last five overs, and they were particularly brutal against Coulter-Nile, who leaked 51 runs in his four overs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pat Cummins KKR vs MI Mumbai Indians IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp