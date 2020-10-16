STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Situation influenced decision to change AB De Villiers' batting order, says RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Kohli said the move did not yield the desired result but his bowlers should have been able to defend 171 against Punjab on Thursday.

Published: 16th October 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Royal Challengers Bangalore's decision to push AB de Villiers down the order backfired but skipper Virat Kohli said it was a well-thought-out strategy that somehow did not work against Kings XI Punjab.

De Villiers, who had smashed a 33-ball 73 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match, was expected to come in at his usual number four spot but with two leg-spinners in operation, left-handed batsman Washington Sundar was sent ahead of the South African.

RCB couldn't accelarate in the death overs and if it wasn't for the 8-ball 25 by Chris Morris in the last over, the total would have been below 160.

Kohli said the move did not yield the desired result but his bowlers should have been able to defend 171 against Punjab on Thursday. They lost by eight wickets.

"We had a chat, a message from outside about left-right combination and we wanted to go with it because they had two leggies. Sometimes things don't come off. We're pretty happy with the decisions we took, but it didn't come off," Kohli said after the match.

"Having 170 was a decent score. The idea was to let them (Shivam Dube and Sundar) get their eye in. They bowled well. It's not a great ground for bowlers but that's not an excuse.

"We take pride in our bowling. Tonight it didn't come off and we have to accept it and take  responsibility. There's always something to learn to go back and understand."

Chasing the total, KL Rahul (61 not out) and Chris Gayle (53) went on a six-hitting spree to bring the equation down to seven in last two overs with nine wickets in hand.

ALSO READ: Kings XI Punjab don't belong at bottom of points table, says Captain KL Rahul

But KXIP somehow managed to take the game to the last ball with Nicholas Pooran finally hitting the winning six.

"It was quite surprising, we thought the game might finish in the 18th. A bit of pressure at the back end can confuse you, anything can happen in this game," Kohli said.

KXIP captain KL Rahul heaved a shy of relief after the win, admitting it got too too close for comfort in the end.

"I don't even have words. We knew that we had to scrap and get over the line once and that would give us the confidence. We're a far better side than bottom of the table. Towards the end it got too close for comfort but happy that we made it."

It was only KXIP's second win in the tournament and Rahul admitted it has been frustrating for the team to lose some close matches.

"Our skills were very good, probably didn't capitalise in the big moments starting with the first game at Delhi. It's part of the IPL, it's part of cricket. 

"There are ups and downs and this has been the kind of roller-coaster that's been crazy but on a positive note we needed this win."

Rahul has been in sensational form with four fifties and a massive hundred so far in the tournament.

However, he said his personal form hasn't been on his mind as he had to manage the team as captain.

"At the moment, my first time as captain, you kind of don't reflect on your own performance. As a leader you need to think of everybody and how to keep the 15 or the 25 balanced and hungry to do well. That's been the challenge so personal performances haven't been on my mind so much."

Rahul praised Chris Gayle, who blasted a 45-ball 53 in his first match since January.

"Chris has not been feeling well but he's always been hungry. Anyone who saw him, he was training hard like he's probably never done. It was a tough call to make not to play someone like that," he said.

"I won't take credit but it's important to keep the lion hungry sometimes. Wherever he bats, he's still the same player and it worked."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 IPL Indian Premier League
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp