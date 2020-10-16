STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Timon and Pumbaa reunite: Yuzvendra Chahal shares pic with Chris Gayle

Timon and Pumbaa are famous meerkat and warthog pair from Disney's 1994 animated film 'The Lion King' and its franchise.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:03 PM

Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday shared a Hakuna Matata moment with a striking picture of his and Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle.

By IANS

SHARJAH: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday shared a Hakuna Matata moment with a striking picture of his and Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle.

"Timon & pumbaa reunites #hakunamatata," captioned Chahal the image that showed the frail bowler hugging the 'Universe Boss'.

On Thursday, Gayle made his first appearance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being released from hospital following a stomach bug. The big-hitting West Indian scored 53 runs of 45 balls (one 4 and five 6s) and helped Kings XI chase down the target of 172 against RCB at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After reaching his half century, Gayle was seen pointing towards 'The Boss' sign on his bat. After the culmination of the match, the West Indian was asked about the gesture and he explained the reasons.

"All I was saying, put some respect on the name (by pointing to his bat sticker). That's all," the 41-year-old said.

RCB, with five wins in eight matches, are currently placed at the third spot in the standings while KXIP are at the bottom of the table with just four points from eight games.

