STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Virat Kohli first to play 200 games for a single IPL franchise

Kohli achieved the feat during Royal Challenger Bangalore's game against Kings XI Punjab which his side lost by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

Published: 16th October 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Photo | IPL)

By IANS

SHARJAH: Virat Kohli has added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap by becoming the first player to play 200 matches for a single Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Kohli achieved the feat during Royal Challenger Bangalore's game against Kings XI Punjab which his side lost by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday evening.

He has played 185 matches for RCB in the IPL, in addition to 15 appearances for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the now defunct Champions League T20. The 31-year-old is the leading run-scorer in the IPL history, accumulating 5,716 runs in 185 matches.

"RCB means a lot to me, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on," Kohli had said before the start of RCB's game against Kings XI.

Kohli's RCB has not been able to win the IPL trophy even once in the past 12 editions, a stat which he is eager to change in the ongoing IPL edition. So far, RCB have won four games of the eight matches and stand at the third spot in the points table in IPL 2020.

They will take on Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter in Dubai on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL IPL 2020 Virat Kohli Royal Challenger Bangalore
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp