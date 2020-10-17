Anrich Nortje aims Shoaib Akhtar's record after delivering fastest ever IPL ball

By ANI

DUBAI: South African and Delhi Capitals' pacer Anrich Nortje is eyeing to break the fastest recorded delivery in all of the cricket after clocking a speed of 156.22 km/h against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Interestingly, Nortje had bowled the second and third-fastest delivery in this season of IPL as well after recording a pace of 155.21 and 154.74 respectively.

The fastest delivery record (161.3km/h) is currently held by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar during the 2003 World Cup match against England.

"Hopefully it's something I've got in me and it's definitely something I've wanted to do," Nortje told his IPL team-mate R Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel.

"Maybe a good wicket, some adrenaline, the right combination and I can do it this IPL or maybe in the future," he added.

In the match against the Royals, Nortje cranked up the speeds, in his very first over, but Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler played two scoops off him to register boundaries. However, the Proteas pacer came back and he clean bowled Buttler on the final delivery of his first over.

"I don't know. It's on the day," Nortje said when Ashwin asked about the record.

"I didn't know about the 156kph until after the game. Obviously, there was nothing on the scoreboard. It would've been a bit of a help to get the blood flowing. But, I've got no idea," said Nortje.

Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) later in the day.