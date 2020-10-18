David Warner becomes first foreign player to complete 5000 runs in IPL

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner on Sunday became the first foreign player to complete 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner touched the landmark figure during the team's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Overall, Warner has become the fourth batsmen to score more than 5000 runs in the league.

Other batsmen to have more than 5000 runs under their belt are Virat Kohli (5759), Suresh Raina (5368), and Rohit Sharma (5149).

However, Warner is the quickest batsmen of them all as he reached the number in his 135th innings.