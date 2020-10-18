STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Dwayne Bravo could be out for a couple of weeks: CSK coach Stephen Fleming

Bravo's inability to bowl the final over cost CSK their IPL game on Saturday as Delhi Capitals knocked off the required 17 runs.

Published: 18th October 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming (Photo | BCCI)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Chennai Super Kings' death bowling expert Dwayne Bravo could be "out for a few days or a couple of weeks" due to a groin injury, according to head coach Stephen Fleming.

Bravo's inability to bowl the final over cost CSK their IPL game on Saturday as Delhi Capitals knocked off the required 17 runs.

"He (Bravo) seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over, that's pretty much for what he is in the team for," Fleming said.

The seasoned all-rounder's injury would have to be reassessed going forward.

"He would have to be reassessed going forward, at this stage, you would imagine that it would take a few days or a couple of weeks," Fleming said after CSK's five-wicket loss.

Bravo's injury meant CSK had to give left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja the final over.

"Unfortunately Dwayne Bravo got injured so he could not bowl the last over, naturally he is a death bowler, that's the way our season has been going, we are having challenges thrown at us," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"Jadeja was not planned to bowl at the death, but with Bravo getting injured, we did not have any other option. We did well to create a situation where it could have worked for us but we have to keep working hard and turn it around."

The CSK head coach said Shikhar Dhawan played well but rued the dropped catches as the experienced left-handed opener guided DC home with his first IPL hundred.

"Well, we gave Shikhar Dhawan a few lives, he was playing well, we had opportunities to take his wicket early but we did not take them.

"He was playing aggressively and he was staying right up there with the required run-rate, if we had got him out, we could have put pressure on their middle-lower order, the game might have been different, dropping three-four catches against him was a bit too many."

He said the team did well to reach 179 for five, thanks to some good hitting towards the end.

"It was difficult early on, the way we played in the back five was promising, some good hitting from us to get there at 180, we if had taken our chances, it would have been a match-winning score but it was not to be," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stephen Fleming CSK  Chennai Super Kings Dwayne Bravo IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp