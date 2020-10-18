STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Sunil Narine's bowling action cleared by IPL committee

In 2015, Narine served suspension from bowling in international cricket after his action was declared illegal by the ICC.

Published: 18th October 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Kolkata Knight Riders' West Indian spinner Sunil Narine was on Sunday cleared by the Indian Premier League's suspect bowling action committee after being reported last week.

Narine was reported for a suspect action during his team's clash against Kings XI Punjab last Saturday and another such instance could have led him to being barred from bowling in the league.

But, in a relief for the player as well as for his franchise, the IPL committee found his bowling action to be clean.

"Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been cleared by the IPL's suspect bowling action committee," the IPL said in a statement.

After being reported, Narine was placed on the IPL warning list.

KKR requested for an official assessment of Narine's action from the specific committee, submitting action footage in slow motion with back and side angles.

"The committee carefully reviewed all the deliveries of action footage sent of Mr Narine with the naked eye and has come to the conclusion that the elbow-bend appears to be within the range of permissible limits.

"The committee also noted that Mr Narine should reproduce the same action going forward in the IPL 2020 matches as presented to the Committee in the video footage," the IPL added in its statement.

The 32-year-old cricketer has now been removed from the IPL suspect action warning list.

In 2015, Narine served suspension from bowling in international cricket after his action was declared illegal by the ICC.

But he was cleared to bowl in all formats in 2016 after undergoing corrective measures.

His action was also reported during the 2018 Pakistan Super League but was cleared eventually.

Narine sharpened his batting skills after being reported multiple times.

Narine picked up two wickets in his four overs during the match last Saturday, which KKR won by two runs while defending 165.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kolkata Knight Riders Sunil Narine bowling action Indian Premier League IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Renowned diabetologist Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. (Photo | EPS)
Diabetes post-COVID-19 recovery a cause for concern: Dr V Mohan
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New menace? Post recovery, ‘brain fog’ afflicts COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru
UP Police barricades put on a road to block the movement of people towards Hathras and Aligarh districts. (File Photo | PTI)
Hathras fall out: Anti-Romeo squads back in action to check crimes against women
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Ensure you maximise savings, minimise spending while shopping this festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling is the need of the hour: PM Modi
14-year-old Indian-American Anika Chebrolu. (Photo | 3M Official Twitter)
Indian-American teen wins competition for work on potential COVID treatment
Gallery
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have signed Edinson Cavani, 33, who has been handed the prestigious No 7 jersey right away! While some legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona scripted history donning Red Devil's No 7, others like Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia become huge flops. As Cavani warms up for his United debut, have a look the greats who have worn the iconic shirt for Manchester United so far. (Photos | Agencies)
Edinson Cavani is new Manchester United No 7! David Beckham to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are players who wore the iconic shirt at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp