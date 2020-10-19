STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul dominating IPL batting charts since 2018

KL Rahul has so far amassed 525 runs in IPL 2020 and enjoys a massive lead of 132 runs over the second-placed batsman, Mayank Agarwal.

Published: 19th October 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kings XI Punjab player KL Rahul raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during their IPL T20 match against Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kings XI Punjab player KL Rahul raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during their IPL T20 match against Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul has been on a tremendous run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is dominating the batting charts of the league since 2018.

The Orange Cap holder of this season of IPL, Rahul has so far amassed 525 runs in the 13th edition of the tournament and enjoys a massive lead of 132 runs over the second-placed batsman, Mayank Agarwal.

Since 2018, Rahul has scored 1777 runs, more than any other batsmen in the league. KXIP skipper is followed by Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant as they have accumulated 1377 and 1348 runs respectively in the league since 2018. Whereas, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is placed on the fourth spot with 1341 runs under his belt since 2018.

Despite Rahul's impressive form, KXIP have only managed to win three games so far in this season of IPL.

On Sunday, Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians after the end of two back-to-back Super Overs at Dubai International Stadium. The normal match action between KXIP and Mumbai Indians ended in a tie as both sides scored 176 in their allotted twenty overs.

After the win over Mumbai Indians, Rahul had said that this win will help them to make a comeback in the league.

"It's not the first time, I'm getting used to it but we'll take the two points however they come. It doesn't always happen so you don't know how to stay balanced in a situation like this. We have put in some really amazing performances even in the games we lost. We're trying to come back harder in each game and wins like these help," Rahul, who scored 77 runs in the match, had told the host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"You can't prepare for Super Overs, no team prepares for Super Overs. You have to trust your bowling group and it is important you let them believe their instinct and gut. Shami was certain he wanted to go for six yorkers and he has been phenomenal for us. It is important senior guys put their hands up for us. We still want to take it one game at a time and when you haven't won a lot in the first seven, every victory is sweet," the skipper had added.

KXIP will now take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul KXIP IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp