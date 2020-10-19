STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

'Rockstar', 'MSD', 'Taher Shah': Long-haired umpire Paschim Pathak grabs eyeballs

Social media started buzzing about umpire Paschim Pathak's shoulder length hair and his peculiar stance while the ball is being bowled.

Published: 19th October 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Indian umpire Paschim Pathak

Indian umpire Paschim Pathak (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: On-field Indian umpire Paschim Pathak came into the limelight during the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match on Sunday -- much like that of former India hockey player Ram Prakash Singh, whose long hair in late 1980s annoyed then national team coach MP Ganesh.

During first IPL match of Sunday's double-header between SRH and KKR, social media started buzzing about Pathak's shoulder length hair and his peculiar stance while the ball is being bowled.

Pathak, 43, sported long, flowing hair underneath his cap and could be seen bent over while standing at the non-striker's end while the bowler came running in behind him.

"Paschim pathak: who played well Between SRH and KKR. Inspired from MSD," tweeted one social media user, referring to the famously long hair Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni featured in the early part of his illustrious international career.

"Paschim Pathak what a rockstar haircut!" tweeted another viewer.

"When you wanted to be a Rockstar but parental pressure forced you to be an Umpire," teased a tweet.

"Old-fashioned crouch from umpire Paschim Pathak," said another twitter user.

"Paschim Pathak looks like someone whose real job is to be a rockstar," said another tweet.

"Paschim Pathak umpiring style is so old school. But not his hairstyle," said a user.

There were also a few who noted Pathak's voice had with that of batting great Sachin Tendulkar whenever it came on the broadcast while he spoke with the third umpire. "This umpire Paschim Pathak looks like Taher Shah and sounds like SRT," said one such tweet referring to the Pakistani singer.

Pathak seems to have a penchant for attracting attention. In March 2016, he took the field wearing a helmet in an ICC World T20 warm-up game between a Mumbai Cricket Association XI and an England XI in Mumbai.

Pathak is a panel umpire of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but the board evidently has no issues with his fashionable hairstyle -- much unlike what hockey player RP Singh experienced in late 1980s.

Singh had shoulder length hair as a player, but then national coach MP Ganesh, a former India hockey captain, did not approve of the hairstyle and asked him to cut his hair. Singh didn't agree with him -- and still sports the same hairstyle. He is currently Director in Sports Directorate, Uttar Pradesh, and posted in Lucknow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paschim Pathak IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp