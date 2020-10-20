IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant fit to go, may play against Kings XI Punjab

By ANI

DUBAI: Delhi Capitals are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 14 points from 9 games and in a fresh boost, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is fit to go after recovering from a Grade 1 tear. Having missed three games after suffering the injury in the game against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Pant may be back for the game against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, a DC source said that the keeper has been constantly working on his hamstring with the physio and Pant is now fit to go. A final call is expected before the toss on Tuesday if DC will allow him to play or give him a game more before he returns to the field.

"He has been working closely with the physio and trainer and has completed sessions without any trouble and is fit. A final call is expected to be taken before toss but Pant is likely to play against Punjab," the source said.

Speaking ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals on October 14, skipper Shreyas Iyer had spoken about missing Pant's presence in the XI. "We have got nice back-ups who can come and perform, we are definitely missing him as a wicket-keeping all-rounder. We have other players as well who can be equally good and they can perform for the team anytime," Iyer said at the toss.

Interestingly, Pant was also seen undergoing a fitness test before the game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A Delhi Capitals source had confirmed on October 13 that Pant had suffered a tear after it was initially thought to be just a hamstring pull. "He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly," the source had said.

Pant had on October 9 limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as Delhi Capitals celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Before that, he was seen struggling with reaching the wickets for the throws from the deep as well. But it started with a sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single earlier in the innings.