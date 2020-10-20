IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bat, fit again Rishabh Pant returns
Delhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel Sams while Punjab have made just one change replacing Jordan with Neesham.
DUBAI: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Tuesday.
Delhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel Sams.
KXIP replaced Chris Jordan with Jimmy Neesham.
The Teams:
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.