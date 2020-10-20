STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MS Dhoni shouldn't bat lower than number 5 for CSK, feels Ajit Agarkar

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar feels that CSK skipper MS Dhoni should not be batting lower than number 5.

Published: 20th October 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (L) and former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (L) and former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar feels that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni should not be batting lower than number 5.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has not been good for CSK so far as the team is placed on the bottom of the points table with just 6 points from 10 games. In the ongoing season, Dhoni has not stuck to any particular position and has moved up and down the order.

"In my opinion, MS Dhoni shouldn't be batting lower than number5. It will obviously depend on what the situation is, but the lowest, he should go is number 5. He is arguably one of the greatest cricketing brains to ever play the game. He can see things and access situations which other players can't and you can see, as the tournament progress, his form's getting better as well. So, he shouldn't be batting lower than number 5 for me," Agarkar said on Star Sports' #FanWeek.

On Monday, CSK suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals.

Agarkar also opined over Dinesh Karthik's decision of handing over Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) captaincy to Eoin Morgan. He said it was not the right move.

"I don't think replacing Dinesh Karthik after seven games when you're sitting fourth in the table is the right move in my opinion. It does add to the disruption of the team and you could see the way they performed against Mumbai Indians, even though it was a tough game. I don't think it was the right move. You make plans with a certain captain through the course of the year and in spite of sitting fourth on the table, it was a very strange move for me," he said.

