By PTI

ABU DHABI: Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below par 84 for eight in an IPL match, here on Wednesday.

Skipper Eoin Morgan's knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KKR innings.

Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 84 for 8 in 20 overs.

(Eoin Morgan 30; M Siraj 3/8, Y Chahal 2/15).