STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020: Siraj, Gurkeerat guide RCB to comprehensive win over KKR

The best thing about their bowling department has been the variety in their attack, including Navdeep Saini’s pace, experience of Chris Morris, and the spin duo of Chahal and Washington Sundar.

Published: 21st October 2020 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

RCB comfortably chased down the 85 run target set by KKR to rise to the second position on the points. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)I

By Express News Service

How often has Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers been criticised for their performance in the past few years? Rightly so, they would leak runs like an overflowing tank. However, their bowling unit has done most things right in IPL 2020. The best thing about their bowling department has been the variety in their attack, including Navdeep Saini’s pace, experience of Chris Morris, and the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar. More importantly, someone or the other has always delivered to be counted this season on a consistent basis.

And against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, it was the turn of Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Shahbaz Ahmed for this encounter, to break Kolkata’s back with his opening spell of 3-2-2-3. They never recovered from 3/2 and just managed 84/8 in 20 overs. Bangalore reached the target in the 14th over, helping them win by eight wickets and climb to second position on the table.

In hindsight, it was a good toss to lose for Virat Kohli, who also wanted to bat first had he won the toss. With some swing in the offing, Siraj made the most out of it, dismissing Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana with an outswinger and an inswinger respectively. With a spring in his stride, he troubled the top order batsmen with his good line and length.

After losing early wickets, Kolkata were not able to string a good partnership in the middle. The first ten overs of the contest witnessed just two fours and two sixes with the scorecard reading 36/5, which explained their struggle against the quality spin bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar as well. The duo did not bowl any loose deliveries.

The onus fell on Eoin Morgan  -- after their key batsmen were back in the dugout -- to guide their team to a respectable total. He played a patient innings with an eye to stay till the end, but Sundar sent him back  for 34-ball 30, which made matters difficult. A late 26-run partnership between Lockie Ferguson and Kuldeep Yadav helped them cross the 80-run mark.

Such a score was not going to trouble the strong Bangalore batsmen. If Kolkata had any chance of making a match out of it, they needed early wickets, and Bangalore ensured that it did not happen. After which, it was just a matter of time for Bangalore with the opening combination of Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal scoring 44 runs in the first six.

After the dismissal of Finch, Padikkal was also run out. It did not matter much as Gurkeerat Mann (21 not out), who was promoted to number three, and Kohli (18 not out) saw them home in a comfortable manner. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL RCB vs KKR Mohammed Siraj Gurkeerat
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp