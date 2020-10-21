STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Running faster, feeling fresher and not afraid to get out: Shikhar Dawan speaks on purple patch

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dawan says he is running faster, feeling fresher and has no fear of being dismissed this IPL season.

Published: 21st October 2020 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his century during the IPL T20 match against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan celebrates his century during the IPL T20 match against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: In rampaging form, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dawan says he is running faster, feeling fresher and has no fear of being dismissed this IPL season.

Dhawan has scored two consecutive IPL hundreds, the first to achieve the feat, and slammed two fifties as well, making it a season to remember for him so far.

He struck a 61-ball 106 against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday but the team lost the match by five wickets.

"I keep my mindset quite positive. Just look to score runs, and not think pitch is doing this or that. I play with courage. I am not afraid to get out," he said dissecting his approach to batting after an unbeaten 101 against Chennai Super Kings in a match on October 17.

"We were lucky we got so much time off so it allowed me to refresh myself both mentally and physically. I am running faster, feeling fresher."

The start of the tournament wasn't all that great for him but Dhawan said even when he wasn't getting a big score, he was hitting the ball as well as one can.

"I was hitting the ball well but I wasn't converting those 20s into 50s. Once you do that, you take that confidence into the next game," he said.

A third loss in the tournament didn't really make a dent to the Shreyas Iyer-led side's fortunes as it is still leading the eight-team standings with 14 points from 10 games.

"The boys have been playing well in other games. Today I had to take the responsibility on myself. It is good that I am scoring consistently so you carry it into the next games," said Dhawan.

The senior India opener said the defeat to KXIP is a learning experience for the table-toppers going into the business end of the tournament.

"We are going to have a discussion and see where we can improve. Of course it is going to be a learning. This is not going to put us down. Just take our lessons, and come back stronger," Dhawan said.

DC will next play Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shikhar Dawan Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 2020 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2020
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp