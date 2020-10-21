Tie both his feet together, Ravichandran Ashwin teases Chris Gayle

By ANI

DUBAI: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday but it was spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had stopped the Gayle Storm when KXIP were chasing.

Chasing 165 runs, KXIP got off to a bad start as the side lost skipper KL Rahul (15) in the third over of the innings. However, Chris Gayle smashed 26 runs in the fifth over in order to revamp the chase and give some hope to Punjab's fans.

In the very next over, Ashwin dismissed Gayle to put a brake on the KXIP's run-scoring streak.

After the match, the right-handed spinner teased the "Universe Boss" in a very quirky manner.

Ashwin posted a photo on Twitter, where he can be seen tying Gayle's shoelaces with a caption that read: "The devil is always in the detail. Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him". Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger.

The devil is always in the detail... “Tie both his feet together, before bowling to him”.



Tough day for us @DelhiCapitals but, we will bounce back stronger. pic.twitter.com/4jO8JWyMCW — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) October 21, 2020

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches.

The KXIP will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.