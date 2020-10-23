STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Wanted to play in IPL, glad I could make an impact: SRH's Jason Holder

Holder took three RR wickets during the match while conceding 33 runs from his four overs.

Published: 23rd October 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Jason Holder IPL

SRH's Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

DUBAI: After playing his first game of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Jason Holder said he was looking forward to the opportunity of playing in the tournament and is glad he could deliver a good performance against Rajasthan Royals.

SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the IPL here on Thursday. Holder took three wickets during the match while conceding 33 runs from his four overs.

"It is pleasing. It has been a while since I last played in the IPL. I really wanted to get back in IPL cricket for a long time and it is really good to get the opportunity. Glad I could make an impact in the game," Holder told teammate Vijay Shankar in a video posted by iplt20.com.

Rajasthan Royals posted a target of 155 runs for SRH. Manish Pandey and Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 as they took SRH to a comfortable win.

Reflecting on his performance during the match, Shankar said: "It was a much-needed performance for me. I have been batting well in the nets. It's just that I batted 18 balls before this innings. So it was a very, very important innings for me to go out there and play. We lost two early wickets and then they sent me and I had to play those overs."

"...Credit to Manish, he was hitting the ball really beautifully and timing it beautifully. It was a good game from the team as a whole," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jason Holder SRH SRH vs RR
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp