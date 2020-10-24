STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Happy to be back and performing with the bat, says KKR's Sunil Narine

Narine said that he backs himself to do well against the spinners and DC having spinners on helped him.

Published: 24th October 2020 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata Knight Riders player Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders player Sunil Narine (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

ABU DHABI: With three wickets down at 42, Kolkata Knight Riders were looking down the barrel when Sunil Narine walked in to join Nitish Rana in the middle and what followed was a brilliant partnership that saw Kolkata ultimately finish on 194/6 against Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

While Rana hit a quality 81 off just 53 balls, it was Narine's 32-ball 64 that brought Kolkata right back into the game after the early damage from the Delhi Capitals bowlers. The 115-run partnership ensured that from a 160-ish total, KKR could get till 194 -- the second-highest score at the venue in this edition of the IPL.

With former skipper Dinesh Karthik failing to rise to the challenge and getting out for just three, it looked like a collapse was on the cards. But speaking to the host broadcasters during the mid innings break, Narine said that he backs himself to do well against the spinners and DC having spinners on helped him.

"It was a part of the plan, whatever the situation was. I back myself to play spin, but we have the momentum, so hopefully, we take it into the field get some early wickets. We were looking for 160, but 194 is a good total," Narine said.

Asked about the wicket, the spinner said: "It's a good batting track as well. I think there's a little more for the seamers. We need to execute the wide yorkers well."

The spinner said he was happy to be back into the playing XI after missing a couple of games. "It's been a while, so I'm happy to be back," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight riders Indian Premier League IPL 2020 IPL
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp