IPL 2020, KKR vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals won the toss, elect to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

By Online Desk

The Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

On the brink of qualification to playoffs, Delhi Capitals would want to get back to winning ways after defeat in last match. The team has made two big changes to the team, firstly Anrich Nortje is back to the field instead of Daniel Sams and Opener Prithvi Shaw is out and is being replaced by Ajinkya Rahane.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals need to make 'minor adjustments' to bounce back, says Rabada

And coming back from super-thrilling win, Kolkata will want to get the momentum going and win the match to push their qualifying chances further. They have also made two changes, Sunil Narine returns after putting behind the bowling action fiasco and bowler Nagarkoti is in the playing eleven as all-rounder Kuldeep Yadav misses out.

The teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: S Gill, R Tripathi, N Rana, E Morgan (C), D Karthik (wk), S Narine, P Cummins, L Ferguson, K Nagarkoti, P Krishna, V Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals: A Rahane, S Dhawan, S Iyer (C), R Pant (wk), S Hetmyer, M Stoinis, A Patel, A Nortje, R Ashwin, K Rabada, T Deshpande