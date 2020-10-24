Plan was to attack CSK early: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard on giving new ball to Jasprit Bumrah

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Kieron Pollard is a naturally aggressive batsman. Leading Mumbai Indians in place of the injured Rohit Sharma on Friday, he showed attacking instincts as captain as well. The fields he set for opening bowlers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah put the Chennai Super Kings top-order under pressure. After those early wickets, it was game, set and match Mumbai.

Pollard said at the post-match media interaction that he was keen to see the back of Ambati Rayudu, who has a good record against Mumbai. "It was good to see the bowlers go out and execute the plans. We wanted them to go out and set the tone and they did that really well. It was important to get Rayudu as he has always performed well against us. So we decided to go for him with the new ball and it worked for us," said Pollard.

The four-time champions are locked in a three-way battle for the top two spots with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. All are on 14 points, with net run rate separating them. Pollard said he is not thinking about that yet. The team’s focus is on Sunday's game against Rajasthan Royals.

"Focus area is always to improve as a team, what we need to do to improve as a team so that when we come up against top teams, we know what to do. But we don’t need to think about Bangalore and Delhi as of yet as before that we face Rajasthan Royals. As a team, we want to take one step at a time," Pollard said.

The giant from Trinidad was modest about his 15-match winning streak as captain. "Thanks for counting. I wasn't. Captaincy is part and parcel of the job. You don’t have to be the leader to be a leader. I have played enough T20s to know a thing or two. It was a matter of me stepping in and trying to do the best for the team. Came off tonight. Just a matter of making right decisions, not giving them freebies. Wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam (Curran) batted well. Two-three wickets early on puts you into the game. But to get four-five is fantastic. The openers finishing the job is also fantastic," observed Pollard.

There is no update on Rohit’s hamstring injury. A team statement before Friday’s game said the management was “taking it one day at a time”. If he doesn’t play, Pollard will continue to lead the side.