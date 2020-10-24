STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

Plan was to attack CSK early: Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard on giving new ball to Jasprit Bumrah

Boult started the attack in the very first over itself and Bumrah wreaked havoc in the second over with CSK getting reduced to 3/3.

Published: 24th October 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Kieron Pollard is a naturally aggressive batsman. Leading Mumbai Indians in place of the injured Rohit Sharma on Friday, he showed attacking instincts as captain as well. The fields he set for opening bowlers Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah put the Chennai Super Kings top-order under pressure. After those early wickets, it was game, set and match Mumbai.

Pollard said at the post-match media interaction that he was keen to see the back of Ambati  Rayudu, who has a good record against Mumbai. "It was good to see the bowlers go out and execute the plans. We wanted them to go out and set the tone and they did that really well. It was important to get Rayudu as he has always performed well against us. So we decided to go for him with the new ball and it worked for us," said Pollard.

The four-time champions are locked in a three-way battle for the top two spots with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. All are on 14 points, with net run rate separating them. Pollard said he is not thinking about that yet. The team’s focus is on Sunday's game against Rajasthan Royals.

"Focus area is always to improve as a team, what we need to do to improve as a team so that  when we come up against top teams, we know what to do. But we don’t need to think about Bangalore and Delhi as of yet as before that we face Rajasthan Royals. As a team, we want to take one step at a time," Pollard said.

The giant from Trinidad was modest about his 15-match winning streak as captain. "Thanks for counting. I wasn't. Captaincy is part and parcel of the job. You don’t have to be the leader to be a leader. I have played enough T20s to know a thing or two. It was a matter of me stepping in and trying to do the best for the team. Came off tonight. Just a matter of making right decisions, not giving them freebies. Wanted to bowl them out under 100 but Sam (Curran) batted well. Two-three wickets early on puts you into the game. But to get four-five is fantastic. The openers finishing the job is also fantastic," observed Pollard.

There is no update on Rohit’s hamstring injury. A team statement before Friday’s game said the management was “taking it one day at a time”. If he doesn’t play, Pollard will continue to lead the side.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kieron Pollard MI vs CSK Ambati Rayudu Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah Chennai Super Kings Trent Boult IPL 2020 IPL 13
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
Actor Gal Gadot finds herself at the centre of a storm following the announcement of her reunion with 'Wonder Woman' director  Patty Jenkins for Paramount Pictures' upcoming biopic 'Cleopatra'. Gadot, 35, will play the titular role of the last ruler of Eg
Cleopatra controversy explained: Is Jewish Gal Gadot becoming Egyptian queen in reel unfair 'whitewashing'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp