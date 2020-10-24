STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan Royals hasn't been at their best consistently, admits Coach Andrew McDonald

Published: 24th October 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batsman Faf du Plessis during the IPL 2020 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rajasthan Royals players (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: Ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew McDonald admitted that the side has not been at their best consistently and it is hard for them to identify one area where their campaign went wrong.

Rajasthan Royals are currently at seventh place in the points table with 8 points from 11 matches.

The side will next take on Mumbai Indians on Sunday, October 25 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

"It's hard for us to really identify one area where we went wrong. Clearly, we haven't been at our best consistently and ultimately that's what it's about in these tournaments. It's such an even tournament and the challenge is to bring your best out in every game and unfortunately, through the course of the tournament, we haven't done that and have allowed teams to come back in games we probably should've won," McDonald said in an official release issued by Rajasthan Royals.

"Our destiny is probably in other teams' hands now and as for us, we need to keep believing, our challenge is seven wins and we'll try to give our best to achieve that," he added.

Rajasthan Royals lost their last game against SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets as Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played match-winning knocks for the David Warner-led side.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will come into the game against Rajasthan with 14 points and almost a foot in the final four of the IPL.

Mumbai Indians are currently at the top of the points table. When these two teams locked horns against each other earlier in the tournament, Mumbai Indians emerged triumphant by 57 runs.

