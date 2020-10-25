STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020, CSK vs RCB Live Score: Moeen Ali in squad as Virat Kohli opts to bat against Dhoni and co

CSK too made a couple of changes with Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar coming in place of Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood.

Published: 25th October 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

RCB skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during an IPL 2020 match against CSK

RCB skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during an IPL 2020 match against CSK. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

RCB have replaced pacer Isuru Udana with England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

CSK too made a couple of changes with Mitchell Santner and Monu Kumar coming in place of Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Kumar.

