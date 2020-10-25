STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL News

IPL 2020 Live Score: CSK restrict RCB to 145-6 despite Kohli-De Villiers 82-run stand 

Kohli scored 50 off 43 balls with a four and a six while De Villiers helped himself to a polished 39 off 36 balls.

Published: 25th October 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

RCB's Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers run between the wickets during match against CSK. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

DUBAI: The celebrated pair of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers were briefly entertaining but Chennai Super Kings managed to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 145 for 6 in an Indian Premier League game here on Sunday.

Sam Curran was once again brilliant up-front and also at the death, finishing with figures of 3/19 in three overs.

Credit to the CSK bowlers as they conceded only 20 runs in the last three overs and managed to take four wickets.

IPL's most prolific batting pair of Kohli and De Villiers added 82 runs with some great technique against CSK spinners Imran Tahir (1/30 in 4 overs) and Mitchell Santner (1/23 in 4 overs) who kept a tight leash during the middle overs.

Deepak Chahar was once again steady, finishing with 2 for 31 in his four-over spell.

Kohli scored 50 off 43 balls with a four and a six while De Villiers helped himself to a polished 39 off 36 balls. De Villiers hit four boundaries.

The CSK bowlers did well enough to take the pace off the ball which made it difficult for RCB batsmen to score.

Yet, Kohli and De Villiers did manage to take control of the proceedings but failed to finish with a flourish.

While Devdutt Padikkal (22 off 21 balls) and Aaron Finch (15) couldn't convert their starts, Kohli and De Villiers got together at 46 and first consolidated with their "tap and run" strategy.

However, whenever Tahir flighted the ball, his country-mate De Villiers was quick to reach to the pitch of the deliveries to drive elegantly through the covers.

Kohli had one bowler's backdrive off Tahir and for a good measure lifted Ravindra Jadeja for a straight maximum which was his 200th six.

Kohli's off-side play was another lesson for all youngsters as he would just adjust his wrists at the last moment to hit those inside-out shots off the spinners.

With ball stopping and coming off the surface, Kohli never looked out of control during his third half-century of the season.

It took a tremendous diving catch at long-ff from Faf du Plessis off Sam Curran to dismiss Kohli as RCB fell short of 150-run mark.

PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS 10251715 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AB de Villiers Virat Kohli RCB VS CSK IPL IPL 2020 MS Dhoni Faf du Plessis Mitchell Santner
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp