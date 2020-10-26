IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP Live Score: KL Rahul wins toss, opts to field in this battle for fourth spot

By Online Desk

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul wins toss and opts to field in Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

In this battle of mid-table, Punjab's turnaround will be complete if they win this match as it will take them to fourth place while the current holders of the spot Kolkata will look to not yeild the position.

Both teams are unchanged from previous games.

The teams:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C/wk), M Singh, C Gayle, N Pooran, G Maxwell, D Hooda, C Jordan, M Ashwin, R Bishnoi, M Shami, A Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: S Gill, N Rana, R Tripathi, D Karthik (wk), E Morgan (C), S Narine, P Cummins, L Ferguson, K Nagarkoti, P Krishna, V Chakravarthy